Robert “Bob” Vidal, 73 of Santa Maria, CA passed away on July, 26, 2021 with his loving family at his side. Bob was the youngest of four children born to Simon & Jessie Vidal on May 23, 1948 in Hanford, CA where he attended local schools; St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School and Hanford High School.
Bob married his highschool sweetheart, Nancy J. Moody on Valentines Day 1966 in Seattle, WA. They welcomed their first born, Allison on Fathers Day. He often said it was his best gift ever. Bob welcomed his son, Eric three years later. Eric was his best friend and mini me.
Bob was born with a strong work ethic and worked hard to provide the best for his family. He moved his family from Hanford, Ca to San Jose, CA in 1967. It is there that he found his career path in the roofing and building materials industry. In 2018, Bob retired from ABC Supply as a Managing Partner. He enjoyed many friendships and trips around the world with his 35+ years in this industry. Bob was always the life of the party. His jokes and storytelling were infectious to all who knew him.
As an active member of the community, Bobs faith was important to him. He attended St. Marys & St. John Neumann parish where he was a proud Knights of Columbus. He supported numerous local nonprofits and charitable events.
He found the most joy in bragging on and spending time with his four grandchildren. He enjoyed playing cards, board games, watching classic movies, listening to music, sharing his love of cooking and of course telling jokes and sharing stories from the past.
Bob left behind his wife of 55 years, Nancy Moody Vidal, his daughter Allison Ali Bailey of Orcutt, CA, his son, Eric Vidal of Phoenix, AZ, Granddaughters, Eden & Olivia Bailey and Grandsons, Julian & Vance Vidal. He is also survived by his 3 siblings, Julie Vidal, Simon Vidal Jr, and Richard Vidal, several nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Simon & Jessie Vidal.
A mass will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John Neumann Church in Santa Maria. A celebration of life will immediately follow at Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your charity of choice that supports children. Some might not know that Bob sponsored several children in Guatemala, Mexico and locally.
He will be greatly missed.
