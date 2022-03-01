Robert Joseph Baley “Bob” left this world to be with our Lord on February 23, 2022. He was born to Mercedes and Robert on June 19, 1950 in Cortez CO. After highschool he joined the US Navy where he served as an Admirals Aide. After time served in the US Navy he brought his wife and two daughters to Lemoore in February of 1979, where he made a life in Agwater management. He was and still is an amazing Father, Pappy, Brother, Uncle and Best Friend.
He will be remembered by many for driving around in his lifted 49er truck wearing his black stetson cowboy hat with his best friend Sterling by his side, always planning their next hunting or fishing trip. Bob loved his family to no avail and loved spending time with them, whether it was taking camping trips and fishing all weekend, or gathering for a BBQ to watch the 49er Football games. He loved unconditionally and did what he could to help at any time. His heart was full of love and he was the center of his daughters world. He will truly be missed by many.
Bob is survived by his Daughters Jennifer Powers(Ross) and Michelle Bustos (Andrew), 7 Grandchildren - Matthew Garcia, Justin Garcia, Gracee Souza, Kloee Powers, Emily Bustos, Jacob Bustos, Bailee Bustos, and 4 Great Grandchildren - Wyatt Garcia, Kamryn Garcia, Logan Garcia, Isabella Bustos, Sisters Karen Crosby(Jess) of Holbrook AR, Debbie Baley-Adkins (Steve)Grain Valley, MO, Betty Baldwin of Hereford, AZ.
The viewing will be held on Thursday March 3,2022 from 6-8pm at Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. The services will be Friday March 4, 2022 at 10am at South Valley Community Church,1050 W Bush Street, Lemoore, with a burial at Sunflower Cemetery.
We will have a Celebration of Life/Reception to follow at the Stratford I.D.E.S Portuguese Hall, 19617 Empire Street Stratford.