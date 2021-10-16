Robert “Bob” Cape, 74, passed away on Oct. 11, 2021, at his home in Lemoore, with his family by his side. Bob was born in Chicago, IL., and grew up in Wisconsin. After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Tucson, AZ, where he graduated from the University of Arizona. He went on to work at Harris Feeding Company in Coalinga, eventually becoming the CFO of the feedlot for over 35 years until he retired.
Bob was a generous, selfless, humble man of integrity. He cared deeply for others, always willing to help without expectation of anything in return. His compassion was unmatched. He was a great friend, evident by the lifelong friendships he established at Harris Ranch. Above all, Bob loved spending time with his family and friends. He relished taking everyone on vacations with him, fulfilling his desire for his family to travel and see the world. He was an avid sports fan with a competitive spirit. His passions were golfing and betting on the ponies. He shared those passions with everyone around him and never failed to have a good time doing it. He always had the spirit of a young man, living as if each day was his last. He passed this along to his children, teaching them how to love, how to give, how to be happy, and how to live life to the fullest. He was their biggest cheerleader and loved them unconditionally. He was a proud Papa.
Bob is survived by his five children: daughters Carole (Aaron) Agajanian, Jennifer (Andrew) Thornburg, Stephanie (Christine) Matassa, Laura (Brittany Arnold) Cape and son Ryan Cape; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother Tom Cape, sister Kathy (John) Peckardt, and nephews Danny & John Ross.
A Memorial Service will be held Oct. 23, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore with burial to follow at Sunflower Fields Cemetery in Lemoore.
