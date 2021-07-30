Robert Bill Moeller of Hanford, CA passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the age of 95. He was born in Dunbar, Nebraska on July 6, 1926 to Benjamin John Moeller and Marguerite Ann (Ganz) Moeller. He grew up in Dunbar and graduated from high school in 1944. He enlisted in the Navy on D-day and served in the South Pacific until 1946. On August 28, 1949, he married Betty Jean Reeves. He graduated from Peru State Teachers College in 1950 and began his teaching career in Stockton, NE and Dunning, NE. They moved to Fremont, NE in 1954, where he taught elementary students and eventually became principal of Lincoln and Clarmar Elementary Schools. After retiring in 1992 from the Fremont Public School System, he worked part time for Diers Ford Motor Company, transferring cars between dealerships. He enjoyed seeing the countryside and experiencing Nebraskas many fine culinary establishments in search of the best pies and cakes. In 2001, he and Betty moved to Californias Central Valley to be near their children. He was an exceptional grandfather and was actively involved in the daily lives of his grandchildren, as well as enjoying time with extended family members.
He is survived by his children, Robert Bill Moeller Jr. (Vivian) and Bobbi Marie McGrory (Richard), brother Jerry Moeller, sister-in-law Donna Reeves, brother-in-law Duayne Holland, 7 grandchildren, Dan Moeller (Karen), Benjamin Moeller (Stacy), Joe Moeller (Morgan), John McGrory (Missy), Bethany Milhon (Jacob), Bryan McGrory (Megan), Katie Schneck (Eric), a granddaughter of the heart, Joline Escat (Gene) and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean (Reeves) Moeller, siblings Yvonne Wilson, Ralph Moeller, brother-in laws Alfred Hummel, Mike McComas, Neil Wilson, sister -in-laws Grace Hummel, Charlotte McComas, Hazel Holland, Edna Moeller, and Mercedes Moeller.
Robert was devoted to education and touched the lives of many young people. He loved seeing the impact elementary education had on his students and was so proud to see them succeed. He had a tremendous impact on the many lives that he touched from his Navy shipmates, to the thousands of students and teachers that he taught and led, as well as his children and grandchildren. He leaves a great legacy and will be missed.
Funeral services will be held at The Episcopal Church of The Saviour, Hanford, CA on Saturday, July 31, at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Fremont Public School Foundation, 130 East 9th Street, Fremont, NE 68025, fpsfoundation.com. Burial will be on September 3, 2021 at Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City, NE.
