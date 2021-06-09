On March 30, 2021 we lost a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. Rita Zanotti, of Formia Italy, was diagnosed with cancer in November of 2019, but that did not discourage her. In fact, anyone that knew her might go as far as to say, nothing ever did. Unfortunately, after a hard-fought battle she passed away at the age of 65.
Her selflessness and compassion were the attributes of her 40-year career working for the Department of Defense in Child Development. She started her career at NAS Lemoore, CA with the Child Development Center (CDC) as a childcare provider taking care of infants. From there, she worked her way up to the Directors position, all while being a gracious and devoted mother. In 1999, after her kids were grown, she was offered a Directors position in Gaeta, Italy. She jumped at the opportunity.
On May 7, 1999 she married her Italian Prince Charming, Francesco, and Italy became her new home. In her off time, she loved exploring the country with her husband and their dogs, or she could be found with a glass of wine in hand, cooking or baking something in the kitchen.
Rita loved caring for the children of dedicated military families. Her passion latter took her to Naples Italy, and Ramstein Germany where she retired in 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Francesco Zanotti, her children, Timothy Brian Massey 48, of Morehead KY, Rhonda Russo 44 of Springfield MO, John Russo 43 of Visalia CA, and Ronnie Russo 50, of Fort Collins, CO, who she saw as her own, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and 5 brothers and sisters, Arlena Burless, Debbie Boggs, Libby Seamans, Beth Snow, and Johnny Smith, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She touched the lives of so many people and will be missed beyond measure. As Francesco so fondly puts it, She was a gorgeous woman.
Her memorial services will be announced at a later time.
