Ricky Don Robbins, 53, of Lemoore, CA, passed away on March 17, 2022, peacefully at home with his family by his side. Ricky was born in December 1968 in Hanford, CA. He was a Lemoore native, graduated from Lemoore High School in 1987, and attended West Hills College, Coalinga. Ricky was a welder for Lemoore Farm Service, a family-owned welding shop he proudly operated with his dad, Don Robbins, and brother, Roger Robbins.
Ricky's passion was restoring Volkswagen's; whether it was a Bug, Bus, or Karmann Ghia, he owned several different styles ranging in various years. Ricky was a unique man who marched to his own drum and lived life on his terms. Ricky loved the mountains, hunting, fishing, going to the beach, dancing, the Hanford Thursday Night Marketplace and watching Raiders football games. Ricky was always the life of the party; he loved making everyone laugh and told the best stories of many adventures. Ricky was loyal to his lifelong friends, Tommy Dill, Mike McGill, and Tommy Donnell, whom he spoke with daily. There wasn't anything he would not do for anyone he loved, and Ricky loved hard. His family, wife, children, and grandchildren were his pride and joy. You will never forget Ricky's laughter, smile, tenacious spirit, and zest for life.
Many thanks to the staff at DaVita Lemoore Dialysis, where he received dialysis treatment three times a week for the past six years. Their efforts in Ricky's life-extending treatment were imperative to his quality of life in his final years.
Ricky is preceded in death by his best friend and father, Don Robbins, his grandpa J.W. Robbins, his granny Verda Robbins, and uncle Johnny (Bear) Robbins. Ricky is survived by his wife, Vickie Robbins, children Nicholas Nick Robbins (Gabi) and Tiffani Robbins. Grandchildren, Kadin Robbins and Remington Remi Robbins. His loving parents, Ramon and Linda Espinoza and Joann Robbins of Lemoore. Brothers and sister, Roger (Martina) Robbins, Ramon (Tara) Espinoza, Roberto (Isabel) Espinoza, Ruben (Sophie) Espinoza, Tom (Cheryl) Oliveira, and Tami Olivera. He also leaves behind many loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
On April 1, 2022 at 11 am, a graveside service will be held at Lemoore Cemetery, 9660 18th Ave, Lemoore, Ca, followed by a celebration of life at the Church of the Nazarene at 726 E. D Street, Lemoore, CA.
Ricky never met a stranger; he was a friend to everyone he met; his memory will be cherished by all.