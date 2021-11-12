Richard Melvin Alves born October 12, 1941 in Riverdale was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Mary of 53 years and is survived by his son Richard (Rick) Jr. his wife Tammy, his son John wife Mary Fatima, his daughter Mary and her husband Kenny Piraro. He had six Grandchildren and one Great Grandchild who brought him great joy, whom he loved dearly and were the light to his life; Ashtin and her husband Kevin McMurray, Mason and his wife Joey and son Ethan, Branson and Alyssa Silva, Caitlyn, John and Joseph Alves. Also, a part of the family is Kyle Moore, his wife Daniella and their two children Karson and Kameron; and many other family members including several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Richard is also survived by his wife Janice Alves.
Richard passed away Friday morning, November 5, 2021. He was a dedicated member of the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and the Mens Club throughout his life. Richard served as a Laton Unified School District Board Member for over 20 years. He was considered one of the biggest fans of the Laton Mustangs and Laton FFA and could be found barbequing at any school event. He and his wife Mary also loved racing and were longtime members and huge supporters of Lemoore Raceway and were both inducted into their Hall of Fame.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church on Tuesday, November 16th with viewing at 6:00 p.m. and the Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, November 17th at Our Lady of Fatima Church with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Donations may be given in memory of Richard Alves to the Laton High School FFA Program, P.O. Box 248 Laton, CA 93242.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.