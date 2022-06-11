Dr. Richard Lusby was born in Beloit Wisconsin on May 10, 1931. He passed away in Hanford, California on May 25, 2022 at the age of 91.
Richard was born to Carl and Irma Lusby and had two brothers Carl Jr and Bobby and one sister Betty Jane. They moved to Mississippi when he was 8 months old because of Bobby's lung problems and after the passing of Bobby they moved back to Wisconsin.
His dad worked as a lathe operator at Fairbanks-Morse making crank shafts for submarines. His mother worked as a clerk in a womans clothing store and eventually obtained a franchise for a hat shop in Beloit.
He attended school in Beloit and graduated high school in 1948. He worked for a short period of time for Fairbanks-Morse but joined the marine corp when the Korean War started in 1950. He did three years in the marine corp including one year tour of duty as a recon marine in active combat. After returning home in 1954 he went back to school and graduated from Medical school at the University of Wisconsin in 1958.
He did a two year residency in family practice in Phoenix, AZ and then went into private practice with Dr. Barreiro in Hanford, California in 1960 and limited his practice to family practice and anesthesia.
Richard married Loretta Markley of Beloit Wisconsin in 1957. They had four daughters, Tammy Tosh, Tracey (Tony Avila), Kelly (Damon Silva) and Tory (David Brandt).
Richard enjoyed world travel with Loretta and many friends. He was a previous member of the Kings Country Club, Kings County Sherriff Posse and Hanford First Baptist Church. He was very active in the community and was proud to be the team Doctor for the Hanford Bullpup football team for several years. He was also a lifelong avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, making numerous trips back to Wisconsin to watch them play at Lambeau Field. He enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's and even great grandchildren's sporting events.
Richard will be remembered for his kindness and generosity and his love for this community and his country. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Loretta, parents Carl and Irma Lusby, brothers Carl Jr and Bobby, sister Betty Jane and daughter Tammy Tosh.
He has seven grandchildren. Brynn, Deidre (Piccione) and Beau Avila. Markley (Rocha) and Blake Silva, and Jack Henry and Hayden Brandt.
He has eleven great grandchildren, Jayce, Payton, Max and Ty Calvert, Benjamin and Valentino Piccione, Karlee, Aras and Savii Avila and Taegan and Grant Rocha.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 14th at 11 am at Hanford First Baptist Church on 9125 13 ½ Ave, Hanford, CA 93230. A Celebration of Life luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church.