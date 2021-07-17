Richard L. Salberg (Dick) was born August 24, 1937, in Litchville, North Dakota, to Josephine and Clarence Salberg. He passed away on June 10, 2021 at home in Lemoore, California.
Dick graduated from high school in Fairdale, North Dakota. Soon after, he joined the Navy. Military life suited him well and he advanced quickly through the ranks to Master Chief Petty Officer (E-9). He married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Verke, (Dot) in 1958. Their three daughters were each born in different states, attesting to the military culture. After a Naval career of 25 years, he went on to work another 18 years in Civil Service at the Lemoore Naval Air Station.
He and his wife Dot were long time active members of St. James Lutheran Church in Hanford and delighted in opening their home to many and various church functions through the years.
Dick was a quiet man with a gentle spirit who loved spending time with his family. He lived close to nature and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the companionship of his dogs.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy; daughters, Deborah Elias, Dawn Acosta (Bernie), and Kimberly Escobar; grandchildren Joshua Acosta (Anna), Jordan Acosta, Micaela Fukuda (Braden), Annie Sturzenacker (Sam), Jenna Elias, Kelsey House (David), and Sarah Escobar; great grandchildren, Lexie, Mason, Jameson, Jillian, Jackson, Gianna, Brooks, Sage, and Olivia. He lives on in the hearts of his loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Savior on July 31, at 11:00 AM.
