Richard “Gordon” Wilkin passed away on June 7th. He was 71 years old and born on January 5th, 1951 in Fresno to Peter and Gladys Wilkin. Gordon met the love of his life, Terry, at Selma High School. They would have been married for 50 years this September. After high school he was drafted in the Army and served his country in Korea. Upon returning, he went to work for his father at the family owned business with his two brothers at Monarch Glass. Years later, he went on to start his own company, Kingsburg Glass and Screen which he ran until his passing.
Gordon never met a stranger. He had a contagious smile and laugh. He was well liked by all and many people called him the nicest guy they ever met. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Gordon enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, Shell Beach, Camp Sierra, and Shaver Lake. Monday Night Football with his friends is something he always looked forward to. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a Clamper in E Clampus Vitus.
Gordon is preceded in death by his father, Peter. He is survived by his mother Gladys; his wife Terry; his brothers, David (Sharon) and Duane (Vicki); sons Gordon (Becca), Matt, and Brian; and grandchildren, Ayden, Kolton, Hunter, Adalynn, and Emery.
There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, June 21st at Selma First Baptist Church at 11 am.