Dick passed away peacefully on May 30, 2022 at the age of 87. He is survived by Ann, his wife of 52 years, daughter Keri, son Dan, two grandchildren Monica and Ricky, and four great grandchildren, Wren, Robin, Keegan, and Lucy. He is also survived by his sisters Clara and Nancy.
Dick was born and raised in Lemoore, CA. He and Ann resided in Lemoore for many years before moving to Atascadero. He would drive to Pismo several times a week to take his early morning walk along the beach. He retired from Armstrong Tire in Hanford and worked at Young's Sporting Goods in Shaver Lake where he would later become owner. Dick was a true outdoorsman who loved spending time on his boat trying to “catch the big one”.
Dick's true loves of his life were all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren, as they brought plenty of joy, happiness, and laughter to their PaPa. They freely shared their love to him through endless hugs and kisses.
He was a great brother, husband, dad, PaPa, uncle, brother, and friend. If you were fortunate to share even a small part of his life, consider yourself “blessed”.
Dick will be deeply missed but never forgotten by those who shared his life. PaPa we love you!!
At Dick's request, no services will be held.