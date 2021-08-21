“2 Corinthians 5: 6-8 Like Paul I am, absent from the body, and present with the Lord.”
Born Sept 12th, 1944 in Wayne, West Virginia Richard Claude Tomblin; Daddy, Grandpa, Great-Papa, Brother, Nephew, Uncle, Cousin & Friend left us to meet Jesus on August 11th at 3:30 pm he passed peacefully after battling Diabetes & Alzheimer's.
Thank you to the caretakers at Hacienda Health Care of Hanford and Valley Christian Home (“he affectionately called it, the castle”) of Hanford CA for helping to keep him with us these past, joy filled five years.
Claude was born to Mother Hazel Marie Tomblin of Wayne, WVA and Father Robert Lee Johnston of Hamlin, WVA (both preceded in death). He was adopted by his loving grandparents as an infant and in his words, “they were the only parents I ever knew as mom & dad.” William Albert Tomblin and Elsie Tomblin of Jackson/Beaver, Ohio (also deceased). He was preceded in death by an infant son William Albert Tomblin III and many beloved Aunts, Uncles, Brothers and Sisters. He is survived by his son Richard Aaron Johnston of Hanford, CA and his daughter-in-law Kelli. He has a grandson named Aaron of Hanford and a granddaughter named Whitney (husband Glenn) of Monterey, CA. He also has two great-grandsons; Noah (who loving called him Great Papa!) of Hanford and Landon of Atascadero. He has one living brother, Walter Tomblin of Jackson, Ohio and one half-brother Warnick Allen of Sebring, Florida. He has Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to list. In short, he was loved by many.
He graduated top of his class with honors from Beaver High School in 1962 and was a decorated mile and 880 Track athlete in high school finishing 3rd in the State of Ohio in 1961.
Later in life he worked in the steel industry in Detroit, Michigan, worked as a lineman for the phone company in Indiana, did landscaping work and was a salesman. He loved trees, traveling and the beauty that God created around him. Claude also earned a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice, from Marshall University.
Claude's greatest joy was planting the seed of Jesus in his sons heart and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known for driving all over the tri-state area of WVA, Kentucky and Ohio visiting; other churches, family, friends, those individuals suffering from illness or pain and those who were not able to leave their homes easily (sick & elderly in care facilities). His mission in life was sharing the love of the Lord with others. Claude never met anyone he couldn't listen or talk to and like Jesus he loved and prayed for all. He was a devout member of Pauls Chapel United Baptist Church in Jackson, Ohio. He also enjoyed fellowship with the Congregation of First Southern Baptist Church of Hanford, CA.
Celebration of Life: Richard Claude Tomblin
First Southern Baptist Church of Hanford
1207 N 11th Ave Hanford, CA 93230
Saturday August 28th 10 am with reception and meal to follow in fellowship hall.
Funeral/Laid to rest: Richard Claude Tomblin
Pauls Chapel United Baptist Church
500-700 OH-776, Jackson, Ohio 45640
Saturday September 25th, 10 am with burial in cemetery next to church, reception & meal to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please use link and donate to Alzheimer's research:
Special Thanks to People's Funeral Home of Hanford and Lewis Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson.
