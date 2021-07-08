Richard Bruce Mattos, a longtime Hanford resident, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Hanford. He was 87. Richard was born in Tulare to Frank P. Mattos and Stella Grijalva Mattos. He attended Woodrow Wilson Junior High and graduated from Hanford High School Class of 1952.
Richard served his country in the Navy. He went around the world on the Midway Aircraft Carrier. He served in the Navy from 1952 to 1956 and the active Reserves from 1956 to 1960. After the military, he went to work for McDonnell Douglas in Long Beach, CA. After moving to Hanford, he worked for Hanford Animal Control, but his favorite job was driving the School Bus for Shelly Baird. He loved those kids.
In his leisure time he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, traveling in his motorhome and going to the coast. But what he enjoyed most was talking to people.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lorraine Mora; his children; Debra Bocanegra of Hanford, Tina Bosson of Yucaipa, and Anthony Mattos of Hanford; his stepchildren Mark Mora and Kevin Mora of Hamilton, Montana, and Becky Silva of Hanford. Also surviving is his brother Robert Mattos of Hanford. He leaves his beloved 19 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank Mattos and Stella (Mattos) Hibbard, his sisters Virginia ODaniel and Margaret ODaniel and his son Todd Mattos in 2007.
Visitation for Richard will be on Sunday, July11, 2021 from 1-2pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St, Hanford. A Rosary will be said at 2:30pm at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1001 N. Douty St., Hanford. Funeral Mass will follow at 3:00pm at the Church. Reception to follow at St. Johns Hall, 8301 8 ½ Ave, Hanford. Graveside services with Military Honors will take place on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 9:30am at Hanford Cemetery, 10500 10th Ave, Hanford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.