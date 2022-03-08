On February 25, 2022, much loved Rev. Fr Jean-Michel Lastiri went to be with the Lord Jesus whom he served so well for more than thirty-five years. Fr Jean-Michel was born on June 13, 1956, in Pomona, CA. When very young his family moved to Tulare briefly and then made their home in Hanford, CA. He attended Thomas McCarthy Catholic School, Hanford High, Fresno State University, and The Josephinum Pontifical Seminary in Ohio. He was ordained for the Diocese of Fresno where he generously dedicated his life to service of Christ and the Church.
Fr. Jean -Michel served in various parishes and on several diocesan committees throughout his years in the priesthood. All his life he was surrounded by the love of his dear family, many friends, and countless parishioners whose lives he touched.
He is survived by his loving mother Marie Lastiri, brother Steven Lastiri (Cheryl), nephews Shane Lastiri (Teresa) and Tyler Lastiri (Emily) and niece Serena Diaso. He is also survived by his dearest friend Leon Pereira and many cousins including Lisa Mattingly (Scott), Anastasio Lastiri (Mendi) and Frank Echeverria.
A vigil with rosary will be held at 6:00pm on Wednesday March 9 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Hanford, CA. This was the last pastorate Fr. Jean-Michel had before his passing. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday March 10 at 10:00 am also at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. A reception will follow immediately after the funeral mass at the Hanford Fraternal Hall and then burial at St Peters Catholic Cemetery in Fresno, CA.