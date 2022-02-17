Remel Elmo Johnson died peacefully at Stanford Medical Center on Feb 7th 2022 in Palo Alto CA at the age of 83 from complications following emergency surgery. Remel was a long time resident of Stratford CA.
Remel is survived by his daughter Tina Ballew of Santa Maria CA, his son Rick Johnson of Stratford CA, his grandchildren Patricia and Daniel of Santa Maria CA and his great granddaughters Quinn and Aila of Santa Maria Ca. He is preceded in death by his wife Patsy Johnson and his parents and siblings..
Remel was born on Apr 26th 1938 in Lunenburg Arkansas to Jeptha and Greta Johnson. After moving to CA Remel began working for a local equipment company where he worked for approximately 60+ years before retiring at the age of 80. Remel also served many years as a member of the Stratford Volunteer Fire Department responding to calls day and night.
Remel was known for his incredible work ethic doing whatever it took, however long it took and wherever it was needed to get the job done. Even after retirement he was known to jump in and help family and friends with any task big or small.
A graveside service is scheduled for Feb 23rd at 11:30 at the Lemoore Cemetery, with a reception to follow at The Vineyard Restaurant in Lemoore. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rems life. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Stanford Medical Center and Hanford Adventist Hospital for their dedication and care for Remel during this trying period..
All arrangements are being prepared by Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel.