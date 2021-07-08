Red Cooper (Fred Lester Cooper) passed away on Monday evening, July 5, 2021 at home after a brief illness.
Red lived a very full life starting in 1937 when he was born to his parents Fred and Mildred Cooper right here in Hanford. In 1959 he moved his young family to San Jose where he learned the roofing trade and worked throughout the bay area. When he realized how hard on the body roofing was he started a Power Equipment business, Red's Sharpening Service where he taught his children the trade of sharpening, selling and repairing small engines. But Hanford was always home so in 1989 he moved back to the family home on 14th and Iona in Hanford where he lived until this week.
Once back in Hanford he started roofing again and became a contractor in 1992 roofing homes and business throughout the area. His real passion was his home where he grew an amazing garden and so many plants and flowers. His most recent hobby is a full scale village along Iona Ave. Take a drive along the road in the evening as its all lit up. His last addition to the village was in May, days before he became ill.
He will be sorely missed by his wife, Marjorie and his three children: Son Mark Cooper of Hanford, 2 daughters: Denise Roberts ( Paul) Roseville, CA and Karol Gibbs (Curtis) Baytown, TX along with his 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Mostly he will be missed by his, 2 dogs, 2 cats, donkey, goats, sheep and Mr Turtle.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8th from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 9th at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of Christ 140 Skaggs St in Lemoore. Friends who wish can make donations in Red's memory to Valley Animal Haven, 990 E D St., Lemoore, CA 93245.
