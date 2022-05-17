Rebecca “Becky” Cancio, age 66 received her wings on May 8, 2022. She was born on December 23, 1955 in Hanford, CA to Edward and Virginia Torrez. Becky married her then husband Larry Cancio. She had five beautiful children, three boys Edward, Larry Jr, and Steven. Two daughters Camille and Rebecca “B.J”.
Becky attended and graduated from Hanford High. She began working for Hacienda Nursing as a greeter and helper for a short period of time. Then moved on as an Escrow Secretary for Hanford Title and First American Title Co also in Hanford which she loved and enjoyed. She met numerous people and made many friends.
Becky will always be remembered as a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, godmother and a loving grandma and great grandma. Let's not forget she was a great and caring friend to many. Becky was such a loving person with a warm heart. She loved her kids so much but when it came to her grandchildren there are no words to describe the amount of love she had for them. Her everyday started with a cup of coffee and checking in with friends and especially family on her Facebook and Instagram. She made sure to leave a comment or a heart.
Becky is survived by her mother Virginia, her sons Edward, Larry (daughter in law Maggie) and Steven Cancio, son inlaw Bobby De los santos. Her daughter Camille (son in law Carlos) Mendiola. Her brothers Robert (Cindy), Gilbert (Vicky) and Rick (Lucia) Torrez. Sisters Vera (Tim) Lorenz and Christy Cancio.
Becky also leaves behind 13 grandkids and 8 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her dad Edward “Lalo” Torrez, her brother Eddie Torrez Jr and her daughter Rebecca “B.J.” De Los Santos.
Viewing will be held on Thursday May 19, 2022 from 9-11 at Whitehurst McNamara funeral home. Mass will be at 11:30 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Please join us in celebrating her life at Home Garden Community Park 11899 Shaw Pl. Hanford. CA.