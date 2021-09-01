Raymond Phillip Sorondo of the Santa Rosa Rancheria passed away at home on Thursday, August 26th at the age of 57. Ray was born to Phillip and Martha Sorondo. He grew up on the Santa Rosa Rancheria and went to Lemoore High School. He was the bingo operations manager at the Tachi Palace.
Ray is survived by his wife of 9 years Tina Sorondo, 8 children: Valentina Sorondo, Rose Sorondo, Phillip Sorondo, Kenneth Sorondo, Raymond Sorondo, Heavenly Sorondo, Lovely Sorondo and Christina Sorondo all of Lemoore, 9 grandchildren, his mother: Martha Sorondo of Lemoore, 9 siblings: Ruben Barrios, Della Vargas, Loretta Sorondo, Savina Sorondo, Janice Sorondo, Gilbert Sorondo, Amanda Sorondo, Victoria Sorondo and Martin Sorondo.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, August 31st from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore, A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 1st at 10:00 A.M. at theSanta Rosa Rancheria Cemetery.
