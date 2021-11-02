Age 83 passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2021 surrounded by family. Ray was born April 6th, 1938 in San Francisco, CA, and moved to Kingsburg in 1951.
Survived by his wife Susan, his sons, Larry and his wife Dora, Chad- daughter Sonya and her husband Ruben, grandson Donovan Derren, sister Doreen Strand, brothers passed away Gary Case and his wife Darlene, many nieces and nephews, preceded in death by his parents Lawrence J. Farley and Claire Farley.
Ray was in the military for 25 years and retired from the California Department of Corrections. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
