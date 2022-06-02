Raymond Haskell Pendley passed away in the early hours of May 18, 2022 at the age of 96, in Lemoore. He was born in Hanna, Oklahoma on April 2, 1926 to Della and Ervin Pendley. He moved to Laton, California in 1943 to live with his aunt.
He married on September 28, 1946 to his love, Evelyn Hennesay. They were married for 72 years and had 5 children. Brenda Fredrick - husband Roger of Hanford, Threasa Davis - husband Jerry of Lemoore, Deborah Davis - husband Terry of Hanford, Raymond E. Pendley - wife Denise of Norman, Oklahoma, and Darla Schwehr - husband Ralph of Fresno. His legacy is his children, 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.
He worked as a truck driver for more than 60 years. His one true passion was Chasing “That White Line" He truly loved what he did and was a very hard worker; a trait he passed along to his children.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Della and Ervin Pendley, his brother Paul Pendley, his sister Gracine Saylor, and his wife Evelyn.
His celebration of life is scheduled for 9 AM, June 4, at Peoples Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty Street, Hanford. Burial to follow at Grangeville Cemetery.
Our family would like to send a special thank you to In-Home Supportive Services who brought Dad Cynthia Saenz (His Cindy Lou). Dad and Cynthia had a very special bond. Thank you, Cynthia, for taking such good care of Our Father.