Raymond was born in Fresno, CA on January 6, 1959 to Victoriano and Maria Chacon and entered eternal rest on January 10, 2021.
He grew up in the Fresno-Pinedale area. He proudly served in the US Army from 1977-1980. He was a Track Vehicle Mechanic and a decorated sharpshooter. Upon leaving the military, he came home and joined the 729th Transportation Company. It was then that he met his wife of 31 years and moved to Selma where they raised their family.
Prior to his passing, he was employed by the City of Fresno-Sanitation Department for 17 years.
He is survived by his wife Patricia and their three children Sarah, Catherine, and Raymond, all of Selma. He also leaves behind three brothers David, Julio, and Tony as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Victoriano and Johnny.
Interment will be at the Selma Cemetery. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Chacon Family.
