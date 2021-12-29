Ray "Motown" Piñon, beloved son, father, brother, grandfather, and uncle passed away peacefully on December 15, 2021 following a long battle with cancer.

Honorable and strong, he will forever live on in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing him; including his six children, Ray, Cindy, Stacy, Stephanie, Rocky and Christopher, as well as his sister, Edie Cortez. His grandchildren and nieces will forever cherish the memories they have obtained over the years.

Ceremonies will be held in his honor on Tuesday, December 28 from 8:00 to 10:00AM at the Catholic Church in Huron and will continue at the John Palacios Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Ray Pinon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments