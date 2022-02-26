Raulina Sanchez 85, a lifelong resident of Hanford, passed away on February 21, 2022 in Fresno, California. Raulina was the daughter of Frank and Francisca (Menezes Mancebo) Simoes. She was proud to say she was born at her parent's home, on July 30, 1936. She was raised on her familys dairy/ranch in the Delta View area.
Raulina graduated valedictorian from Delta View Elementary and graduated from Hanford High School, Class of 1954. She went on to graduate from College of the Sequoias with an Associates of Arts degree, and later at Fresno State with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1958. She also pursued her masters in bilingual education at Fresno Pacific.
She devoted her life to education. She taught school at Lindsay, Corcoran, Lee Richmond and Armona Elementary's. Towards the latter part of her career, she taught bilingual education at Lincoln and Jefferson, and substituted at many other local schools. Raulina was also an integral part of building the familys agricultural operations. She also worked for the United States Census Bureau, as a field officer.
Raulina has 4 surviving children, Gregory Sanchez (Barbara), Denise Gilkey (Kirk), Tim Sanchez (Tamara) all of Hanford, and Fran Martin (Chad) of Tillamook, Oregon. She has 11 grandchildren; Meghen, Derek, Brontè(Scott), Dustin, Cannon, Brayden(Madison), Tess, Taryn, Taylor(Patrick), Lee & Luke, and 5 great grandchildren; Colton & Connor, Quinten, Riley and Lena and one more on the way. Raulina is the sister of Nativa Simoes of Hanford. She is proceeded in death by her sister Maria and brother Frank Simoes. Her former spouse is Dennis J. Sanchez.
Raulina was very close with God and a devout catholic. She loved sewing and crocheting. Many people would complement her on her classy sense of style. She volunteered in many organizations including the Central Valley Hospital Women's Auxiliary and Catholic Charities. She spent a lot of time traveling the world. She was fluent in 3 languages. She loved her time spent at the many statewide Portuguese festas. She had been a Fatima Queen through St. Mary's Church in Visalia, in her youth. She most loved visiting with family and friends and adored when she came across a former student.
Her rosary is on March 4th at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, with viewing starting at 4pm and Rosary at 6pm. Funeral mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on March 5th at 9 am. She will be interned at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations in her name to Nazareth House in Fresno, or the Alzheimer's Association.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Nazareth House.