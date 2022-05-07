Our beloved Papa, father and husband passed away on April 10, 2022 surrounded by family.
Born August 11, 1943, Randy was raised in the Armona and Hanford area, graduating from Hanford High School in 1961.
Randy began his career working for Pacific Bell. Randy, soon after, forged a career with Lemoore Police Department and would retire as Commander 15 years later. Randy then went into Truck dispatching for 10 years . He was then called to work at Fresno Police Department where he would work until his health began to fail.
Randy loved being with family and friends. He loved traveling anytime he could and loved his furry friend and companion Rico.
Randy was a member of the Lemoore Police Officer Association devoted member of the Lemoore Church of the Nazarene.
Randy leaves behind his devoted wife of 40 years, Carole Wedderburn. Daughter, Lisa Skaggs Perkins (Tony), Son, Eric Skaggs, stepsons; Joe Souza (Rattana), Loy souza, Jude Souza, stepdaughter Samantha Tyler (Dan Wlaschin), Sister Jerri Black, brothers ; Frank Skaggs (Sandy), Jeff Skaggs. Grandchildren; Travis Perkins, Justin Perkins (Stacie), Seth Perkins, Alix Tyler (Pedro), Jena Souza (JJ), Emma Cazares (Damien), Jon Souza, Abby Souza, James Souza and Stormie South, Great grandson, Jaxson Jude Cazares, Great granddaughter, Kinsley Grace Perkins. Randy also leaves many nieces and nephews behind.
Preceded in death Randy's parents, father, James Garfield and mother Mabel Skaggs, brother, Bill Skaggs, (Clara) , sisters Juanita Keling and Ella Faye Clark ( Milton) and Linda Skaggs,
There will be a Celebration of Life on May 16, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Lemoore Church of the Nazarene, located at 726 E. D street. Internment will be private and held another time.