Randy was born march 25, 1958 to parents Avis Claudine and Virgil Donnell in Hanford Ca. He is survived by his 2 daughters and son in laws, Letisha & Louie Nunes, Amber Donnell and Eddie Silva, his wife Tami Donnell, and his sister Sandra Wilcoxson. He loved living on Eagle lake with his wife and all his close friends.. He also looked forward to visits with his 9 grandchildren. Jason, Kayla, Lewis, Katlynn, Kristina, Anthony, Moses, Noah, and Isaiah. We will forever remember our spontaneous adventures and fishing trips with Popa. Services will be held December 2, 2021 at Peoples Chapel in Hanford, Ca. Randy will be laid to rest at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona, Ca. with Momo, Popo, Larry, and Rodney. He will be exceptionally missed by all those who knew him.
To plant a tree in memory of Randy Donnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
