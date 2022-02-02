It is with great sadness that the family of Ramero Soares announce his passing. He went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2022, at the age of 72.
Ramero was born in Porterville, CA, on October 7, 1949 to Manuel and Georgina Soares. He was the oldest of 5 children. After he graduated from Hanford High School in 1967, he went on to attend and graduated from the College of Sequoias with a degree in Agriculture. Later on, he started and operated a family dairy business for nearly 20 years. Eventually, he would enter the trucking industry and spent his last years driving a truck for Cardinal.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Matthew Soares, Stephanie Soares, and Angela Schott, 6 grandchildren: Noah, Bella, Mason, Deegan, Camden and Colton, brothers: Alfred, Larry and Jack Soares, sister:Gloria Azevedo and his mother, Georgina Soares. He will also be missed by numerous relatives, friends and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Soares.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at 15790 10th ave in Hanford, California.
