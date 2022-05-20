Ralph Albert Brown passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 9, 2022, two days before his 79th birthday in Lemoore, California. Ralph was born on May 11, 1943, in Lake City, Arkansas. His parents, Herdel and Mattie Brown, preceded him in death. The Browns gave up farming in Arkansas when Ralph was a young boy and relocated to the Harnish Ranch near Five Points, CA. Ralph was raised with three sisters and attended Westside Elementary and Riverdale High School, class of 1961. As a young man, Ralph enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and friends and watching football and baseball games on TV during his retirement years. Ralph also loved a good western or suspense book and was an avid reader. He worked the majority of his career as a supervisor for Western Farm Service out of Five Points and Helm areas. He retired from Coast Gas Company from Bakersfield and became the caregiver for his mother for several years before her death in 2007. He was a devoted son who traveled to Fresno daily for two years to have lunch with his mother when she was admitted to a nursing home.
Ralph is survived by his found children, Ronald Brown and Kelly Brown from California, Ralph Brown Jr. (Julie) from Oregon, and Melony Brown from Costa Rica, his girlfriend Maria Anderson from Lemoore, CA., her daughters Valerie Binnie from CA and Leslie Graffis from Florida, his sisters Linda Puryear from Burbank, CA, Reba Protzman (James) from Hanford, CA, Ann Apodaca (Rudy) from Hanford, CA, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private services will be held for Ralph under the arrangements of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel from Lemoore, CA.