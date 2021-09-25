We lost our beloved Father, Husband, Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, and Friend Philip Andrew Gallegos on Wednesday September 15, 2021, in Hanford, California.
Philip Andrew Gallegos was born in Hanford, California on November 2, 1972, to Frank and Gloria Gallegos.
He is survived by his wife Marie, children Anthony and Ani, Father Frank Gallegos, sister Patrice Gallegos, brother and sister-in-law Frank Chris and Cathy Gallegos, nieces, and nephews: Matthew and Mayra Garza, Celina and Caeser Romero, Catherine and Espinar Pornela, Joey and Melissa Gallegos, Emily Gallegos, Thomas Keck, and Robert Anderson, and numerous other family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother Gloria Gallegos, sister Charlene Gallegos and Grandparents Frank and Eleanor Gallegos.
Philip grew up in Hanford, attending big family gatherings, playing in various youth sports and being a proud graduate of the Hanford High class of 1990 and playing football for the Bullpups. After high school, Philip attended College of the Sequoias where he was a member of the football team as well.
Philip worked many years in the culinary field, starting with the Pancake House in Hanford, then co-owning Taco Pete restaurant in Fresno with his brother, and finally working for Avenal State Prison as a supervising cook.
Philip married the love of his life in May of 2001 and created a beautiful family. Philip loved spending time with his kids, family, and friends. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, the love for his sports teams and attending sporting events. The void of his presence will not go unnoticed.
The entire Gallegos family would like to thank everyone for the unconditional love and support during this difficult time.
Visitation and Rosary will be held at Whitehurst McNamara 100 W Bush St Hanford, Ca 93230 on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. Visitation at 5:00pm, Rosary at 6PM. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 10435 Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford Ca 93230 on Monday, September 27th, 2021, at 10:00am. Laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery with reception to follow at Hanford Fraternal Hall.
