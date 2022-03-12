Pearl Rose Garcia, our mom, 86 passed away peacefully on March 2, 2022, she was born on June 30, 1935, in Indio CA to Joe A. & Eva Valdez, she was the 5th of 6 children.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Salvadore R. and her son Richard J. Garcia.
In her early years, she worked for Judy and John's Nursey. Her passion was helping people she spent 24 years working for Valley Christian Home. Where she made many friends before retiring and caring for her grandkids which brought her great joy.
She is survived by a brother, Gilbert of Utah; her daughters, Paula Elaine Garcia, and Sallie Ann Barba (David); 6 grandchildren, Richi, Carl, Jason, Erin, Joel, Sal; a great-grandson, Davey. She will be dearly missed.
There will be a visitation from 11:30-12:00 p.m. Rosary at noon and mass to follow, on March 17, 2022, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, to conclude with a graveside at calvary cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Pearl s story at www.ywcares.com and write condolences.