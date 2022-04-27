Pearl Louise Bello, 86 years young, passed away unexpectedly April 6, 2022.
She was born on July 30, 1934, and lived a long healthy life. She was a waitress for many years while raising her young Children. Pearl went on to become a housekeeper for Hanford Convalescent Hospital where she worked for well over 20 years. She enjoyed her job and serving the elderly residents she came to love.
Pearl was preceded in death by her loving husband Eugene Bello, son Jimmy Owens, Granddaughters Tanya Snuggs and Ashley Pearl Marie Padilla.
She is survived by her children Kathleen (Michael), Johnny (Shanah), Kenneth (Danette), Cindy, Eugene and Nephew Tony Bello whom she raised from a young age.
Pearl had many grandchildren that lovingly referred to her as Grandma Pearl or Gram and they will always cherish their memories of her. She also had several great-grandchildren that adored their Gigi (G.G).
Pearl was a wonderful mother who was loving and kind. She had a heart of gold and would do anything she could for her family. She had a strong Catholic faith and loved her Lord. While Pearls family grieve her loss, they are choosing to remember her in ways that would honor her loving feisty spirit.
Visitation is Friday, April 29, 2022, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with Recitation of Rosary at Peoples Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty Street, Hanford. The funeral Service will be Friday April 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brigid's Catholic Church, 1001 N. Douty Street, Hanford.
A private burial for immediate family to follow at Grangeville Cemetery 10428 14th Ave, Armona.
There will be a luncheon following interment at the Elks Lodge, 506 N Douty St, Hanford at 1:00 p.m.
Family and Friends are invited to view Pearls Legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com