Pauline S. Ruiz, 90, passed away on November 9, 2021, in Hanford, CA. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Lazaro C. Ruiz, her daughter Mary Ruiz, her parents Manuel and Margaret Serna and her 4 sisters and 4 brothers.
Pauline is survived by her son Larry Ruiz, Jr. and her daughter Christine Delgado. She leaves 2 grandchildren, Charlene (Raymond) Ruiz and Dominick Delgado. Also surviving are 5 great grandkids and 2 great-great grandkids, 3 sisters and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services for Pauline will be on December 3, 2021. Visitation will be from 8am 11am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford. Rosary will begin at 11:30am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church followed by funeral Mass. Graveside services will be at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford.
