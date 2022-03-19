On Tuesday March 15th 2022, Paul Nicholas Schwartzkopf, loving son, brother, uncle, and father of 2 passed away at the age of 39.
Paul was born on December 25th 1982 in Visalia, Ca to Paul and Roxanne Schwartzkopf.
Paul was a friend to many and had the gift of connecting with people. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his generous spirit. Paul was also an avid music lover. He loved people, animals, and most of all his family.
Paul is survived by his mother Roxanne, his sisters Tammy and Stacey, his 4 nephews and niece, and his 2 sons, Envy Paul Nicholas Schwartzkopf and Enzo Edward Schwartzkopf.
A memorial service will be held Thursday March 24th at 1pm at the Calvary Chapel in Hanford, CA