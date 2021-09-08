Paul gave birth to his soul on August 12, 2021. Paul was born to Clarence and Barbara Silva of Hanford, California on February 11, 1963. Paul graduated Hanford High in 1981 and attended West Hills College, where he met the love of his life Yvonne Silva who were together for 40 years. Paul's career started by working on the farm and dairy owned by the Silva family when he was young. His roots in agriculture opened up many opportunities. Paul attended and worked for West Hills College dairy and farm until he graduated. After marring Yvonne on June 8th 1984, he worked in the oil fields as a derrick hand and ventured back into dairying as a herdsman for a few local dairies. Paul drove silage truck for Darnell Brothers and after a few years was hired on at Prison Industry Authority (PIA), Dairy as a supervisor at Corcoran State Prison. Paul dedicated himself to his jobs and always gave 100 percent. His loyalty, honesty and hard work was admired by all. Paul later transferred into the milk plant at Corcoran Prison where he spent 17 years of his career mastering the plant. Paul moved up into the management, where again his hard work, dedication and knowledge was seen by everyone. Paul spent 31 years with PIA at Corcoran Prison. The last 3 months of his career were spent at Kern Valley Prison.
Paul's love of helping anyone at anytime was truly one of his greatest gifts. It didn't matter the time, day or hour. He would work a full shift at work and then show up to help his friends.
Paul loved helping the kids in our community. He was an FFA Specialty Animals Coach (veterinarian & small animals) for 12 years where he lead Hanford FFA into 2 State Championships and numerous highest individuals in the state.
Paul, during this same time of coaching Hanford High FFA was a leader with Mid Valley 4-H and later a Community Leader for Delta View 4H. His involvement started around 1995. His passion of helping, lead him to helping the teachers and students with the FFA Chapters of Laton and Corcoran High Schools.
Paul also volunteered alongside his wife Yvonne at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for the past 10 years as together they taught RCIA, Teen Confirmation and Adult Confirmation. His love of God and supporting and helping every person who walked into the classes was to help them build an intimate relationship with God. Paul was truly a dedicated servant to our Lord. Paul very rarely missed Mass and prayed daily the rosary or Divine Mercy.
Paul also owned Big Valley Swine, which he was extremely proud of and the livestock we were able to provide the youth in our community. Paul loved to always be there for any kid or parent with a question or if they needed help regardless of what club they belonged to. His unconditional love was given to everyone. Paul volunteered over 25 years of helping in the swine arena or where ever needed during the Kings Fair and on sales day.
Paul was a loving, caring husband, father, uncle, brother, friend, leader, co-worker, Godfather and servant to God. He was all our go to person for anything that needed fixing, a gentle listener or if you needed a hug. He was gifted with many talents and overflowing with love.
Paul is survived by his wife Yvonne Silva, 2 daughters Samantha & Joe Swigart and Brooke & Justin Sanchez. He was blessed with 7 grandchildren Declan, Dakota, Donovan, Danica, Dirks and Dillon Swigart and Abella Sanchez. His parents Clarence Silva and Barbara Silva, his brother Edward & Debbie Silva, and sister Angelina & Chris Murdock. He is survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and Godchildren.
He will be truly missed.
His services will be:
Sept. 16th 5pm to 7pm Viewing at Whitehurst McNamara
Sept. 17th 10:30am Rosary followed by 11am Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Hanford.
He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery with reception to follow at: Kings Fair Grounds.
Kindly text Yvonne at 559-362-1652 name and guest count for reception prior to Sept 9th.
Thank you and God Bless
