It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia “Pat” Riley announces her passing on Saturday, June 19th, at the age of 81. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be be lovingly remembered by her daughter Lynda (Levi), four grandchildren KDawn (Jerred), Destri (Steve), Cheyenne, and Zander, 4 great-grandchildren, brother Charles “Bud”, and 2 nieces and a nephew as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her first husband Berkley of 8 years, her father Hollis, mother Kay, sister Betty, niece Carla, and step-son Wayne, as well as her loving husband of 19 years, Billy.
Pat was born in Fort Collins, CO on September 12, 1939 and spent the majority of her life living in New Mexico. Pat was a secretary at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, NM for many years before moving to Bosque Farms and taking the position of Pricipals secretary at Bosque Farms Elementary School. She later transferred to Valencia Middle School in Los Lunas, NM where she worked until moving to Reserve, NM. Upon arrival in Reserve, Pat worked as the secretary to the county clerk for Catron County before accepting a position as a purchasing agent for the US Forest Service where she was assigned positions in Luna, Silver City, and Truth or Consequences, NM where she met and married the love of her life, Billy and resided until their retirement. The couple traveled and enjoyed many adventures in their fifth wheel. They especially loved spending time in Yellowstone and the Smoky Mountains. They both loved making frequent visits to Disney World and Dollywood. After Billy's passing, Pat moved to Lemoore to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. Pat was always very active in Girl Scouts as a troop leader, and the Methodist Church in Los Lunas where she played the piano and taught Sunday school. She also played piano, taught Sunday school and was the youth group coordinator at the Presbyterian Church in Reserve, NM.
At Pat's request, no service will be held. The family wishes to thank Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel for their kindness and assistance during these difficult times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.