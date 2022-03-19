Patricia “Patty” Haddock passed away on February 23rd in Kirkland Washington. She was born in Casablanca, French-Morocco on November 24th 1955 to Esther Azoulay. She and her mother immigrated to the United States of America in 1961. Soon after, Esther married Ted Vale who became Pats father whom she dearly loved. In 1964 her beloved brother Donald Vale was born.
Pat built her life in Hanford California. Her greatest source of pride were her two children Lisa and David. She poured love and devotion into her children, each member of her family, and never missed an opportunity to tell others how wonderful she thought they were. In her younger years she enjoyed painting, water activities and sports. She took pride in hard work and in being a modern woman who was never defined by what should be a “woman's” job. She was the first woman to work in the Beacon oil refinery. She later worked at Dow Chemical as a machinist. More recently Pat was involved at the Kings County Hanford Fairgrounds and speedway. Pat battled alcoholism but found sobriety through Alcoholics Anonymous where she successfully worked the program for nearly 3 decades before her passing. Attending meetings, building close friendships and mentoring people within AA was a cornerstone of her life. She was an intensely loyal and loving soul who made great sacrifices to the benefit of those she considered family or friend. To know Pat was also to know her love for a good bargain, shopping, and giving gifts to others. She cherished family gatherings, enjoyed all you can eat buffets, watching TV, and Elvis Presley. One of her greatest values was helping people and animals of all varieties.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa Watson, her grandchildren David and Adriane Waston and their Father David Watson. Her son David Passalacqua, girlfriend April Shelton, and her newest grandchild Elliana Passalacqua. Her brother Donald Vale, his girlfriend Kim Chang, her nephew Thaddeus Vale and his Mother Robbie Herring. She is survived by her first cousin Adriane Faitel, daughter Grace Faitel and mother Ann Martin. In addition, the entire extended Azoulay Family in Israel and abroad.. as well as her cherished dogs Tiana and Tessa. She was laid to rest at the same location as her beloved mother Esther Vale, at the Machzikay Hadath Jewish Cemetery in Seattle Washington. Pattys (Patricia Haddock) Celebration of Life will occur on Saturday, March 26th in Armona, California at the Historical Society Grangeville Church at 1pm. The address is 14060 Hackett Street. In lieu of flowers and to honor her love of animals and people, please send any donations to the local S.P.C.A. or to The Friendship Circle of Washington (friendshipcirclewa.org)