It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Lee (Paramo) announce her sudden passing on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the age of 62. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family in Hanford, CA. Patricia was born in Hanford on June 19, 1959, to Isador and Lorenza Paramo and was the eldest of four children.
She attended Lemoore Schools and worked in various clerical positions. Her family will always remember the way she expressed her love for others through food and cooking. She was known for her creative handwriting and love for music, especially The Beatles. Her passing reminds us to be kind, have grace, and be present for those you love.
Patricia is survived by her mother, Lorenza Paramo, her children, Crystal (Patrick) Naylon, Sarah (Danny) Coelho, and Tyler Higgins; grandchildren, Daniel, Andrew, Emery, McKenna, and Adam; brothers, Ruben (Cherie) Paramo, Tony Paramo, David (Tara) Paramo; nieces, Lindsey (Derek) Stout, Taylor Paramo, and nephew Andrew Paramo.
She was preceded in death by her father Isador Paramo, whom she loved and missed dearly, grandmother Luz Vidal, and granddaughter Reagan Naylon.
She will be missed but will live in our hearts until the day when we are together again.
A Rosary & Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, September 17th at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore, with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.