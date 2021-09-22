Patricia G. Davis-Brito was born on March 21, 1972 in Hanford. Patricia served her tribe first as personnel and then as tribal council delegate for her people for 13 years. Patty was a self-sufficient woman with a firm morality, politics, and ideas. She would converse with you to great lengths or with just her small talk and you would feel better about whatever subject the conversation was about. She always had your best interest at heart, she never turned a blind eye to those who needed or wanted her help or piece of mind. She would always make time for not just her family, her people, but for anyone because she had a pure heart, mind and soul. Patty enjoyed traveling, spending time with her grandbabies, going new places to eat, talking with family and friends, attending family events, going for long drives, and riding the coastline. She loved to go dancing and enjoyed going to casinos, going camping, watching her SVUs and numerous tv shows, going to the movies and testing new cars.
Patty graduated from Lemoore High School class of 1990. She went to law school for 1 year in Fresno, she got her kids back and kept them together. Patty loved her boys to the fullest and she always knew what to say and how to brighten your day with her smile, presence and through her conversations and small talk. She had such a big heart that if someone needed a helping hand, she would offer both hands to pick you up and give you the best advice on what would be the best move for you to take. Pattys humor was unlike any other and she was always able to put a smile on your face.
She was 1 of 6 children: 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Patty is survived by her husband Jesse Frank Brito, her 3 sons: Robert Martinez, III, Samuel Brito and Julian Brito, 7 grandsons and 1 granddaughter.
A Visitation will be held at Pattys house on Friday, September 24th at 4:00 P.M. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 25th at 10:00 A.M. at the Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
