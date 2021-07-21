Patricia Ann George (Dodge), 76, passed away at her home in Hanford on July 10th, 2021 a couple of days short of her 77th birthday. Patricia was born to Jay and Mildred Dodge on July 12th, 1944 in Haven, Kansas.
Patricia is survived by her immediate family , her brother James Dodge, many friends and her beloved cat, Blossom. The family would like to especially acknowledge and thank Peggy Gregory, Daisy Montijo and Scott Rhea for their care and support before and during her illness.
Patricia was the drum majorette for the Woodrow Wilson JR High and Hanford High School Bands. Many people in the community will remember Pat, statuesque and beautiful, with baton twirling, leading the band onto the field during halftime at football games. Pat was also apart of the AAU swim team in High School.
At the age of 12, Patricia moved with her family from Haven, Kansas to Hanford, where she attended Woodrow Wilson Jr. High. From an early age Patricia demonstrated her talent for art and music. She played the piano, oboe and cello. She painted in oil and watercolor and created beautiful and unique pieces in clay. Throughout her Jr and Senior High School years she won many prizes for her paintings. She was awarded first chair placements and awards for her piano and oboe performances during numerous music festivals. She was also on the swim
Patricia also enjoyed and wrote short stories and poems, some of which were published. Patricia truly had the gift of creating beauty through her art, music and writing.
Patricia, also, was an early advocate for women in student government. In 1957 she ran for student body president at Woodrow Wilson. Her campaign speech included, “the need for a change of president from boy to girl”. Although the boys mounted a mighty effort to retain the presidency, “Pat swept the field”.
On August 11th, 1964, Patricia married Raymond George. They lived in Fresno while Patricia completed her degree in Music from Fresno State College. Later she and Ray moved to Colorado where Pat taught elementary school.
During the mid-nineties, Pat returned to live in Hanford. She worked at Hanford High School as the piano accompanist for the choir between 1995 to 2015. Patricia worked closely with Aaron Mosley who was the choir director during that time. Her high school students will remember Patricia not just for her music, but as a trusted confidant and beloved mentor.
For 27 years, Patricia was the piano accompanist, for First United Methodists church children and adult choir.
Now this beautiful and accomplished woman has joined the Seraphim, but during her life on earth, she so enriched the lives of those who knew and loved her.
A memorial service for Patricia will be held at 11:00 AM, on Sunday, July 25th, at the First United Methodists Church, 505 N. Reddington Street, Hanford, California.
