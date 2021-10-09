Pamela Leigh Guecho was born on May 5, 1953 in Phoenix, Arizona to A.J. Scott and Theda Hobbs Scott. She fought a courageous battle against an extremely rare kidney disease, but lost that battle on September 19, 2021.
She is survived by her partner of 18 years, the love of her life Randy Winfield of Hanford, daughter Brandi Phenneger of Hanford, Sister Sandy Ward of Hanford, and grandchildren Allison Russell of Hanford, Megan Russell and boyfriend Jacob Shaw of San Diego, Jaydin Guecho and boyfriend Reggie Gray of Hanford, Devin Phenneger of Hanford, and Darin Phenneger Jr. of Hanford. She is survived by one great grandson, who she absolutely adored, Ryder Russell of Hanford.
Pam's two dogs Bella Windfield and Jaxie Winfield brought her much joy. She considered them to be her children still at home. They were even allowed to visit her during her stays in the hospital.
Pam's family moved to the Central Valley when she was a young girl. She attended local schools and graduated from Hanford High in 1971.
Pam and Randy were avid Dodgers fans and enjoyed going to their games. They rarely missed a Dodgers game playing on TV.
Pam felt blessed to have her family. She always had time for them. It made her very happy to spend time with them, especially her great grandson, Ryder. The coast was one of her favorite places to be and she went every chance she got.
Pam was a dear and well-loved friend to so many. She was a loyal, trustworthy, and giving friend. Anyone lucky enough to have Pam as a friend was guaranteed her friendship for a lifetime.
A Celebration of Pam's Life is being planned for Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeside Community Church, 16942 10th Ave, Hanford, California 93230.
