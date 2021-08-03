Otilia Garcia Lopez, a long-time resident of Hanford, CA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 26th, 2021. Otilia Garcia Lopez was born in Autlán de Navarro, Jalisco Mexico on
September 15, 1940, to Jesus Garcia Radillo, and Catalina Garcia Naranjo.
After getting married to her husband Gustavo M. Lopez in Mexico, they both came to the United States in 1963. They first moved to Texas, then soon after settled in Hanford where she became a homemaker and mother of 3 sons. Once her sons grew older, she became a seasonal worker for nearly 2 decades at Warmerdam Packing. She truly enjoyed her employment there, where she made many friends & memories.
Otilia was a very sociable, compassionate person and loved giving help to people when they needed it - whether it was food, shelter or just lending an ear to listen to. Otilia & her husband of 55 years especially loved spending time with their grandchildren & hosting many get-togethers. Some of her most enjoyed personal hobbies included listening to her Mexican music loudly while cooking, shopping at local stores & malls, visiting family & friends, and of course spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by her three sons, Octavio & wife Michelle (Olathe, KS), Carlos, Gilbert (Hanford, CA), grandchildren Brandi & husband Ryan (Grover Beach, CA), Corey, Kellianne (Olathe, KS), Addison (Hanford, CA), brothers Francisco, Jose, Salvador, and Ruben, sisters Piedad and Elva. She was preceded in death by her husband Gustavo, father Jesus Garcia Radillo, her mother Catalina Garcia Naranjo as well as her brothers Javier, and Gustavo, her sisters Leonor and Graciela.
Viewing for Otilia will take place on Thursday, August 5th, 2021, from 4-7 pm with Rosary at 6 pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA. Funeral Mass will be Friday, August 6th, 2021, at 10 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 10435 Hanford Armona Rd. Hanford, CA 93230. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 11680 S. 10th Ave, Hanford. Instead of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer Association.
Alzheimer's Association | Donate to Fight Alzheimer's Disease
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.