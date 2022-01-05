Oscar Liangco Laserna, age 84, passed away on Thursday December 9th, 2021. He was a man of strength and took pride on good health. It was hard to learn of his sudden diagnosis of lung cancer that took him rapidly. He was a man of manyWell lets just say he was not shy with his words. He left peacefully and was surrounded by loved ones. His presence and hats will be missed and cherished.
He was born to Eugenio Tiognco Laserna and Maria Flores Laserna, on October 5, 1937, in Santa Rosa Laguna, Philippines. After graduating high school, he enlisted into the United States Navy and served in active duty for 20 years. While serving, he met his wife Janet Laserna (Moyer) and were married for 33 years. Once retired from the Navy, he worked for the government for an additional 19 years. He spent his retirement, doing what he loved, working out every day at the gym on the military base. He traveled to see family and friends. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching football and boxing. He loved watching movies and was a huge Rocky fan.
Oscar is survived by his children. Son Brian Laserna his wife Evangeline Laserna, Son Todd Blanco, Daughter Lydia Mercado, Daughter Dina Laserna, Daughter Lelani Baller her husband Kevin Baller, Son Gino Laserna his wife Arlynn Laserna, and Son Roland Laserna.
Grandchildren: Justina Ordway her husband Keegan Ordway, Danny Laserna his girlfriend Brittany Phomavang, James Sabadlab his girlfriend Rhonda Frank, Jillian Bower her fiancé Aliczandr McClymonds, Arianne Laserna, Jazmine Mercado, Kashmir McCawley her husband Paul McCawley, Kailea Laserna, Michaelyn Manzula, and Saryn Laserna.
Great Grandchildren: Adylena Malinas, Gabriel Sabadlab, Sebastian Lopez, Cataleya McClymonds, Nyjah Laserna, and Kelani McCawley.
Sister(ate): Violeta Laserna Atienza, her two children and a great nephew DJ (little Pogi)
He is preceded in death by Wife Janet Laserna, Parents Eugenio Laserna and Maria Laserna, Brother(kuya) Bonifacio Laserna, Brother(kuya) Danilo Laserna, Sister(ate) Celodona Laserna and Sister(ate) Norma Laserna Buenafe.
Friends and family are invited to join an honorary memorial that will be held Friday January 14th @ 3pm at the Miramar National Cemetery located at 5795 Nobel Dr. San Diego, Ca 92122.
Papa, “Love you, stay healthy and see you soon.”
