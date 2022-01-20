May Vryhof, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior, January 11, 2022 at her home in Hanford. She would have celebrated her 85th birthday on Feb 1st.
After years of enduring physical discomfort and handicaps from various stroke complications and multiple surgeries, she is finally at peace in her Heavenly Home.
Born in Sioux City, Iowa on February 1st, 1937, she was adopted by Joe and Alma Trulock, they later relocated to Hanford. May attended Kings River Elementary and graduated from Hanford High School in 1955.
She was introduced to a young, recent immigrant from the Netherlands at a Young Peoples Society gathering at the First Christian Reformed Church. She married her husband Leonard of 66 years on September 30th, 1955.
In the early years, May was a loving Mother, homemaker and dedicated wife. She later worked with and alongside her husband in the self-employment ventures they operated.
May enjoyed years of family and friend vacations. summers in Montana, RV excursions, travels abroad, various cruises and her Desert Hot Springs and Cambria homes.
May cherished and loved the time she spent with her grandchildren.
She truly loved and doted on the multiple pets she had over the years.
May was a longtime member of the First Christian Reformed Church, Gideons International and various charity organizations. A helpful volunteer when called upon.
May is survived by her husband, Leonard “Dutch” Vryhof, her children, Leonard (Patrick), Lorena Chavoya (Roy) and Linda Brown (Steve), 7 grandchildren plus their spouses and 6 great grandchildren. Her in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special Thank You to Cathy Curley, Mays longtime care provider. We are so grateful for your dedicated, compassionate, attentive and loving care. Thankful appreciation to Chaplain/Pastor Stan Plooy as well as the Hanford Adventist Hospice Care Team.
As per Mays request, in lieu of flowers, she would prefer donations in her honor sent to: Hanford Christian School or Valley Animal Haven and Adoption Center.
Graveside Services under the direction of Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Chapel will be on Saturday, January 22 at 10 AM at the Hanford Cemetery, 10500 S 10th Ave, Hanford.
Reception to be announced following service.
