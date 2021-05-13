Ora Mae Enos, of Hanford, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Kaweah Delta Hospital. She was 96. Ora was born June 15, 1924 in Nebraska to Alonzo and Zella Kauffman and moved to California as a young girl. She was the last of 9 siblings who were raised by their Dad. Ora married Anthony Enos and they were married for over 60 years until his passing in 1994.
Ora is survived by her children Johnny A. Enos & wife Lillian Tiny of Hanford, JoAnn Enos Thomas of Hanford and Patricia Enos Martinez of Clovis. She also leaves her grandchildren; Theresa Enos Schultz, Johnny Enos, Jr., Debbie Enos Borges, Robert Scelzi, Brenda Martinez Fonseca (Don Magos), David Martinez (Angela), Natalie McCaa (Michael), Michael Davis, Mark Davis, and Denise Davis Perriera. She is survived by her great grandchildren; Shane Lastiri (Theresa Summers), Tyler Lastiri, Emily Lastiri, Shelbi Enos, Ashton Patendis, Nicholas Velasco, Daniel Fonseca, Ashley Davis, Ethan Davis, Kylie Davis, Britani Davis, Andre Davis, Branden Perriera, Madisen Perriera and Ciara Davis as well as 12 great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 9:00 am at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA 93230. Burial will follow at Hanford Cemetery.
