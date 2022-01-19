Olivia Virginia Raven was born on September 24, 1920 to her parents, George & Virginia Rocha, in Lemoore, California. She began her Heavenly journey and met Jesus on January 5, 2022. She lived a full life of 101 amazing years.
Olivia's parents immigrated from the Azorean Island of St. Jorge, Portugal and settled on a small dairy outside of Lemoore. When Olivia was five years old, the family moved from Lemoore to Selma, where Olivia's father started the Rocha Dairy on Clarkson Avenue near Highway 43. Affectionately called the “Rocha Village”, it became the home to many of the siblings for years to come.
Olivia was one of 10 children: George, Frank, Manuel, Lewis, Mary, Rose, Lena, Emma, Lucille and Olivia. They attended elementary school at the Franklin School. After walking to and from school two miles each way, Olivia would assist her father and brothers on the dairy. She graduated from Selma High School in 1938 and was the only one in the family that completed a high school education. During grammar school, she would work on the dairy after school washing milk bottles. George milked approximately 400 cows and actually sold milk in bottles to the residents of Selma. Olivia washed the glass milk bottles and then, they would deliver the milk in town.
Olivia was a life-long member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Selma. It was at church where she met the love of her life, Martin “Mart” Raven. Their first date was a double date with Marts sister, Annie, and Olivia's brother, Frankie. Both couples fell in love and each married about a year later. Mart and Olivia married in St. Joseph's Catholic Church on June 9, 1942. Mart had just finishing building a new house for his bride. Olivia moved from the south side of the road on Highway 43 and Clarkson Avenue to the north side of the road on Fowler Highway and Clarkson Avenue just three miles to the west.
During World War II, Mart wanted to volunteer for the armed forces but was requested to stay home to grow food for the troops and also to act as a watchdog for the Japanese, in the case there was an invasion. They started their family two years later. Mart & Olivia had eight children: Virginia, Timothy, Theodore, Marty, Sharen, Sandra, Mark, and Scott. All of her children have made their homes within a 5-mile radius of the original Raven home.
Olivia worked hard cooking for her family and coordinating their activities. All of the children attended St. La Salle Catholic School in Reedley, as there was a daily bus that transported them to and from school each day. She was active in the PTA, participated in 4-H, FFA, and Little League baseball activities with her children. She also was active in the womens organizations at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Selma and supported the annual fashion shows and bake sales. Mart & Olivia hosted fundraisers at their house for the church building fund. They enjoyed playing cards once a week with their friends the De Freitas, Bettencourt, Blaine families as well as their neighbors, Jean and Polly Adams. As hectic as it was raising their children, Mart & Olivia found time to go dancing every weekend that they could get away. Their favorite hot spot was Ross's Ballroom in Pinedale. No matter how late they stayed out on Saturday, the entire family would be in church early the next morning. The family never missed church and they were never late!
The family would go on an annual summer vacation for a week to Santa Cruz. Normally, they were accompanied by Olivias sister, Lucille and her husband, Frank Martin, and their children. Sometimes, they were also accompanied by their best friends, Bill and Ann Bettencourt from Caruthers. After the children were grown, Mart & Olivia started traveling. They visited Holland, Canada, and also some of the United States. Olivia went on a girls trip with her daughters in later life on a shopping trip in Hong Kong.
Mart and Olivia celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in 2010. Their favorite song is I Left My Heart in San Francisco by Tony Bennett. Mart Raven passed away on August 2, 2010. Olivia lived in the same house that she moved into as a new bride in 1942, where she recently passed.
When asked what Olivia's secret was to longevity, she responded by saying “that you need make up your mind to be happy. I have always been happy happy on the inside and also, on the outside. “Until Mart got sick about sixteen years ago, she exercised at least three to five times per week and always ate healthy. Olivia started exercising with Jack LaLanne on television; then, Gloria Marshall, and finally, Richard Simons. She exercised with her daughters at the YMCA in the 80's and then at the local gym in Kingsburg.
Olivia experienced some dramatic events during the course of her lifetime. Olivia was married during World War II; she gave birth to Timothy on the day that they dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima; they were thrilled when John F. Kennedy was the first Catholic elected as President of the United States, and then mourned his death by assassination as a nation on her first black & white television set; she cheered when the United States landed the first man on the moon; and then, she cried when the Twin Towers collapsed on September 11, 2001. Through the best and worst of times, Olivia's religious faith and daily prayers has kept the family strong.
Her most recent days were filled with visits from family and friends and keeping up with world events on the morning, noon, and evening news. Her passion was watching the Golden State Warriors and her favorite player, Steph Curry.
Olivia's legacy was the toughness that she learned growing up on a dairy during the depression and an incredible devotion to her God and her family. Her positive attitude and outlook on life as well as her zest for living will always be remembered.
Olivia was predeceased by her parents, George & Virginia Rocha, all of her brothers and sisters, her husband, Mart Raven, as well as her son, Marty Raven.
Olivia is survived by her daughter, Virginia Souza, and her husband, Ernie; her son, Timothy Raven, and his wife Debbie; her son, Theodore Raven, and his wife, Donna; her daughter, Sharen Colliver, and her husband, Paul; her daughter, Sandra Gonsalves and her husband, Bennie; her son, Mark Raven, and his wife Angie, all of Selma; and her son, Scott Raven and his wife, Charlyse of Kingsburg. Olivia is also survived by her 18 grandchildren and their spouses; Shane Souza and his wife Staci; Randy Souza; Tracy Raven Winters and her husband, Nick; Annette Dhillon, and her husband, Johnny; Jeremy Raven, and his wife, Lisa; Cody Raven, and his wife, Elizabeth; Kaci Raven Bonanno, and her husband, Anthony; Shannen Menezes: Brooks Gonsalves, and his wife, Janell; Tatum Kerber, and her husband, Anthony; Sara Maloney, and her husband, Jay; Brittany Burns, and her husband, Josh; Dee Buchanan, and her husband, Scott; Kylie Raven; Zack Raven, and his wife, Nikki; Issac Raven: Ryland Raven and Ainslye Raven. There are 26 great grandchildren; Maverick Souza, Pierce Souza, Preston Souza, Raven Landseadal, Rachel Landseadal, Cole Raven, Cameron Raven, Carly Raven, Josephine Raven, Kade Raven, Miles Maloney, Owen Maloney, Lauren Maloney, Darcie Burns, Henry Burns, Blair Burns, Claire Buchanan, Emma Buchanan, Noah Menezes, Brooke Gonsalves, Bodhi Gonsalves, Von Raven, Rylee Raven, Knox Raven, Beckett Bonanno, and 2 great-great grandchildren, Jiraiya Landseadal and Ace Landseadal, in addition to many numerous extended family members and friends.
On behalf of the family of Olivia Raven, we would like to thank you for your prayers and support during this difficult time. We appreciate the amazing caregivers that made Mom feel so special these past few years: Bessie Florez, Mary Murray, Sabrina Juardo, and Olivia's granddaughter, Tatum Kerber.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Olivia Raven requests that remembrances be made to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, P.O. Box 119, Laton, CA 93242; The Poverello House, P.O. Box 12225, Fresno, CA 93777-2225; or Catholic Charities, 149 N. Fulton Street, Fresno, CA 93701.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only private services will be held.
