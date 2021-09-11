Olivia Urbina Rivero born June 14, 1953, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on September 1, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents Anita Anciso Urbina and Paz Rodriguez Urbina, her siblings Lydia, Elida, Paz and Robert Urbina. Olivia is survived by her children, John Jr. Rivero, John Gabriel Rivero, Laura Rodriguez, and Caroline Cerda. Olivia is also survived by numerous other family members including siblings Maria, Zenida, Alfredo, Modesta, Juanita, Juan, Sandy and her grand children, Grace, Christina, Ashley, Haley, Justin, Priscilla, Zachary, Kylissa and Noah, along with great grandchildren Ariel, Jonathan, Carlos, Liam, Lincoln and Sebastian.
Although Olivia spent the last four years fighting cancer she never allowed her strength or faith to waiver. No matter the pain she felt or the struggle to keep going she remained consistent in bringing her family together and spending as much time with them as possible. Olivia was known as Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed seeing all of them as much as possible, she always greeted them at the door and no matter what she had to walk them out and tell them I love you. Those that knew Olivia well know she loved playing bingo and would recruit anyone that would like to join her to play. Olivia was quiet, humble, courageous, loving and funny. The world is a little less bright without her beautiful soul.
It is with great sorrow that the Rivero family says goodbye to the matriarch of their family, life will not be the same without her warm hugs or beautiful smile. Olivia has now taken her seat with the Lord and her family beside her.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Pauls Catholic Church with burial to follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Friends who wish can make donations in Olivias memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
