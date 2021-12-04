GOD called Olivia home on November 26, 2021. She was 64 years old and a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. Olivia retired as a Correctional Officer from Avenal State Prison in 2006, and stayed home to raise her beautiful children Gabby and Vincent. She is survived by her wife, Anita Hernandez, sisters Gloria Sauceda and Jennie Garza, brothers Robert Padilla, John Rodriguez Jr., Carlos Rodriguez, aunts, uncles, and many cousins. The Hernandez Rodriguez family gratefully acknowledges every prayer, every word of comfort and every act of kindness shared with us.
Visitation for Olivia will take place on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 4-7pm with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 10am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford. Burial will follow at Washington Colony Cemetery in Easton.
