Olivia Guzman, many know her as Libby, was born Nov. 4, 1950 in Hanford to Angel and Simona Casarez. Libby attended local schools and graduated from HUHS. After high school, Libby attended Federico's Beauty College and became a cosmetologist.
After becoming a cosmetologist, she moved to San Jose. She met and married Richard Ramos and moved back to Hanford to start a family. They soon had Celena and Nicholas. Libby was a cosmetologist for many years in both Hanford and Lemoore and enjoyed her many clients. Richard became ill with terminal cancer and passed away. After Richards death, Libby began her second career with the Department of Corrections, where she worked until she retired.
She met and married Rudy Guzman and they enjoyed a lifetime of memories. Libby was the love of Rudy's life. They enjoyed trailer camping at the central coast and enjoying the outdoors at various lakes throughout California.
Libby was engaging with conversation, extremely generous, thoughtful, and always ready to help. Libby's other loves were her dog Pepper, and painting. She enjoyed antique shopping and her style was always first class. She was devoted to her Catholic faith.
Libby was predeceased by her son Nicholas Ramos, and is survived by her husband Rudy Guzman, her daughter, Celena Ramos, who considered Libby as her best friend, grandson Rauston Ramos, siblings: Bill Casarez (wife Margaret), Steven Casarez (wife Debbie), Alfred Casarez (wife Theresa), Carmen Casarez(husband Slade Shepherd), and Anthony Casarez, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Libby is already missed. Memorial services are at 1:00 P.M. on November 30, 2021 at People's Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.
