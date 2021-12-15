Nathaniel H Smith, Jr., Age 84, of Lemoore California, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 5, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois to Nathaniel Smith Sr. and Earnestine Grissom Smith also of Chicago Illinois.
He served in the United States Navy for 25+ years. He was a former assistant personnel officer-USS Oriskany, he served as Fleet Reserve Branch 261 President, Vuce- President, 2nd Vice- President and was serving as PR Chair for Branch and Regional and a member of the Board of Directors at the Fleet Reserve. He studied Art, Music and History at Mississippi Valley State University.
Nathan was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with his family, taking vacations to Morro Bay and barbecuing as often as possible. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, he enjoyed playing fantasy football and singing karaoke. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family and all who knew him.
Nathan is survived by his loving and devoted wife Mary Smith, his son Delmon Smith, his one and only daughter and pride and joy, Carla M Smith, his two beautiful granddaughters, also known as Poppis Girls, Danielle Allen and Krystyn Burgess, step-grandson, Demarius Burgess, his great-grandson, also known as Poppis Buddy, Reuben Colter, his loving brother, Solen Smith and three sisters, Katie Belanfante (Ruperto Belenfante) Audrey Smith and Cheryl Jackson (Tyrone Jackson), and sister in law Valerie Smith. He has numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved so very much. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Nathaniel Smith, Sr, and Ernestine Smith, brother Donald Smith and nephew Solen Smith, Jr.A Celebration of Life is scheduled for January 22, 2022 at 2 PM at the Fleet Reserve Association, 788 E. D St., Lemoore, California.
