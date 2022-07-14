Nancy Belle (Turnmire) Collins received her angel wings on March 22, 2022. A large part of her life involved loving Jesus, her church family and being fully committed to loving her family unselfishly. She was an extraordinary woman! She was a resident in the memory care unit at Veterans Home California-Fresno. Her funeral was held on April 9, 2022, and a Celebration of Life is being planned for July at Monmouth Presbyterian Community Church.
Nancy was born March 12, 1933, in Oakland, California, to Alice June (Wilson) and Francis Lee Turnmire. Nancy and her family lived in Oakland until 1937 until they moved to the Reedley area to a farm known locally as the “Mount Olive” Ranch. She started first grade at the Mount Olive School. Due to raisin crop failure, the farm was lost and subsequently, they relocated to the Bowles district to live with her grandparents until her father found land to farm.
They settled on 160 acres bordered by Nebraska, Orange, Saginaw, and Cedar Avenues. It is said there was 40 acres of Thompson grapevines and 120 acres of sand. Nancy attended first grade at Alvina School and this was about the same time the family started attending Monmouth Presbyterian Church. She was also in the Girl Scouts Club. When Nancy was in the third grade, she started taking weekly piano and music lessons. She played cello in a small orchestra. The farm was a family affair and everyone helped out. Nancy graduated from the 8th grade at Alvina in 1947 before attending Caruthers High School and Fresno State College.
She began teaching Sunday school at Monmouth Presbyterian Church at the urging of Mrs. Gilmore, the Pastors wife. This is where Nancy realized she had a gift for teaching and really loved it. It was at camp at Sequoia Lake that Nancy accepted Christ as her saviour and began living her life according to His teachings.
While at Caruthers High School, she joined the band (played baritone horn), was on the tennis team, and studied! She enjoyed going to baseball games and spending time with Lila, MaryAnn, and Delia, and Glenda. Soon she was voted to be a cheerleader and even made her own cheer outfit of blue and white with a big circular skirt and blue tights to cheer at the football and basketball games while a Junior and Senior in high school.
In 1951-52, she played softball for Monroe Team helping the girls win their league in 1952. Nancy was a camp counsellor and lifeguard at YMCA Camp Gaines, Sequoia Lake from 1952-53. Even though she dated in her junior year, she dated Ted Collins exclusively in her senior year and were married at Monmouth Church on October 10, 1953, before her junior year at Fresno State College.
They moved to San Diego, briefly, until Ted was deployed for eight months. Nancy moved home to finish college and started her senior year in 1954, graduating in June, 1955. Her first son was born in August of that same year. Two more sons soon followed in 1956 and 1960 all the while Nancy continued teaching second and third grades at Alvina School. In 1962, a Kindergarten job opened at Pacific Union where close friend Lila was teaching. Around this time Nancy began her 25-year long-standing love of barbershop singing - Sweet Adeline style. In 1964, Nancy's fourth and last son was born and in 1966 the family then moved from the farm to Selma.
She applied at Garfield School and taught first grade until moving to Wilson Elementary to teach Kindergarten until she retired in 1992. For a short time, Nancy attended Selma Presbyterian Church before returning to her home church Monmouth Presbyterian Community Church. Nancy was always a cherished treasure and highly respected by many friends, family, and past colleagues and students.
Her natural instincts were to be thinking of others and how she could be of service to them. She made such an incredible impression on her very young kindergarten students - so much so, that later in life they would continue to speak highly about how awesome she was as their teacher. She was so patient and kind with those students - to see her in action was really something to behold!
Nancy is survived by her husband Ted; sons: Christopher (Elizabeth), Keith (Monica), Clay (Carrie), and Kenny (Christy), brother, James, and sister Diane (George), and brother-in-law, David (Blanca), 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was well loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, not to forget the countless number of students throughout her teaching career. Nancy was preceded in death by her father in 1976 , her mother in 1982, and her older brother in 2000.
There is a gathering of friends and family being planned for a Celebration of Life on July 23, 2022, 11:00A.M. at Monmouth Community Church-2825 East Overholser Ave., Fresno. In lieu of flowers, the sons would like to suggest a donation to Monmouth Presbyterian Community Church. The Collins family is greatly appreciative for your friendship to their mother, Nancy, through all the seasons of her life. Additional information: ecc8181@hotmail.com or 559-707-7843