Myra C. Kovac passed away peacefully at her home in Hanford on March 4, 2022, at the age of 101. Myra was born on January 1, 1921, the daughter of Clarence H. Seaman and Adeline Coe Seaman of Selma. Myra was raised from an early age in Hanford by her grandparents, Charles H. and Elizabeth Manning Coe. Charles H. Coe was a Real Estate Developer, the mayor of Hanford in 1913 and he owned and operated Coe Warehouse a grain and commodities business in Hanford.
Charles Coe also donated the property to build Coe Park. After their death, Myra went to live with her Aunt, Myra Coe. Ms. Coe and her brother Bernard Coe ran the family business, Coe Warehouse after Charles and Elizabeths death. In 1942 about six months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor the local Japanese families were sent to the Fresno Assembly Center and later on sent to Jerome Relocation Center and Rohwer Internment Camp in Arkansas. Ms. Coe took care of some their properties free of charge and she took Myra Kovac to help her. Ms. Coe also donated the property where the Hanford Library is now.
Myra graduated from Hanford High School in 1938 and went on to Business College. She met her husband Mike Kovac at the Lemoore Army Airbase while he was stationed there in the Army Airforce. Mike and Myra were married on June 15, 1944. Myra raised four surviving children, Michael O. Kovac (Barbara), Nick Kovac, Terri Durham (Michael) and Toni Kovac. She has four grandchildren, Michael R. Kovac (Carrie), Mika Tehee (Jason), Mikelle Azevedo, Carson Alcoser and 2 great grandchildren. Myra had 3 siblings, Orand Seaman, Elizabeth Griswold and Charles Seaman, all deceased.
Myra was the President of Kings River Hardwick Mothers Club in the 1960s and worked beside her husband at Hanford Equipment Co. for over 30 years. After Mikes death in 1992, she and her daughter, Terri continued operating the business together.
Myra loved bowling and was a member of the local association, Kings County USBC for many years. She enjoyed bowling leagues and tournaments with her granddaughters, Mika and Mikelle. She bowled into her nineties and received the Lifetime Membership Award in 2018 for her service to the association. She loved Satellite Horse Racing and looked forward to the Fresno Fair horse races every year. She loved people. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who touched the lives of all who knew her. She will be missed.
Myra was an animal lover and in lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations in her name be made to the S.P.C.A.
A Graveside Service for Myra will be on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Hanford Cemetery, 10500 S. 10th Ave, Hanford, CA 93230